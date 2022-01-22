Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $116,871,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $29,971,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 92.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 197,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.18.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

