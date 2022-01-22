Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,444,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Shares of ITW opened at $237.45 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

