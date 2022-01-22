Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.77.

TTWO opened at $164.76 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

