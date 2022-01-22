Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $500.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $599.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.70. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

