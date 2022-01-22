Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 32,827 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,827 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,087,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,340,000 after buying an additional 102,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,280. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.