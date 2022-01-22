Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.