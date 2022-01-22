Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Featured Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.