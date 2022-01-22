Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PEO opened at $18.33 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $64,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

