Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

ADAP opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $451.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,756,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 931,372 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

