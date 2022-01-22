adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €335.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($380.68) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADS. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($329.55) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($397.73) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($369.32) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($418.18) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($329.55) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €329.21 ($374.11).

FRA ADS opened at €250.60 ($284.77) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €260.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €283.30. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

