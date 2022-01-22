Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) versus Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Financial Survey

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Adocia alerts:

0.0% of Sysmex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Adocia has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysmex has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Adocia and Sysmex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adocia 0 0 0 0 N/A Sysmex 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adocia and Sysmex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adocia $960,000.00 86.29 -$26.64 million N/A N/A Sysmex $2.88 billion 7.14 $311.54 million $0.86 56.99

Sysmex has higher revenue and earnings than Adocia.

Profitability

This table compares Adocia and Sysmex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adocia N/A N/A N/A Sysmex 11.93% 12.94% 9.54%

Summary

Sysmex beats Adocia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adocia Company Profile

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins. Its clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; and BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin, a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin pramlintide M1Pram. The company's clinical pipeline also includes BioChaperone Glucagon, which is an aqueous formulation of human glucagon for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Its preclinical pipeline includes BioChaperone LisPram), which is a combination of rapid human insulin analogues and Pramlintide; BioChaperone Glargine GLP1 that is a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists for the treatment of diabetes; and BioChaperone Glucagon GLP1, which is a combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity. The company has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. Adocia SA was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), China, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Taro Nakatani on February 20, 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Adocia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adocia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.