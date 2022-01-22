Ads-Tec Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ads-Tec Energy alerts:

Shares of ADSE opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Ads-Tec Energy has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ads-Tec Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ads-Tec Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.