Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,833 Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.41% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

