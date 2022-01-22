Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

Get Pacer WealthShield ETF alerts:

Pacer WealthShield ETF stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer WealthShield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer WealthShield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.