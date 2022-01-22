Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 793,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,706,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 128,250 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,348,000 after buying an additional 414,316 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 274,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

