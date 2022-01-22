AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,667,151,000. Amundi purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,190,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its holdings in AerCap by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,909,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after acquiring an additional 935,860 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,382,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in AerCap by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 771,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,501,000 after acquiring an additional 655,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

AerCap stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

