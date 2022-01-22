Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Tops $33.45 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $33.45 million and $2.32 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 395,598,889 coins and its circulating supply is 349,777,946 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

