Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $64.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

