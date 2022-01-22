Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,126 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $71,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $156.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock valued at $210,854,851 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

