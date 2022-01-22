Airbnb, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $156.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion and a PE ratio of -12.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock valued at $210,854,851. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.