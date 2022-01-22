AirSwap Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, AirSwap has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $25.34 million and $1.15 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About AirSwap

AST is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

