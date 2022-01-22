Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.39.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

