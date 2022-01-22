Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.71.

Shares of AGI opened at C$8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -142.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.62. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$11.33.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -153.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

