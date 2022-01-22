Alfred Poor Purchases 14,500 Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) CEO Alfred Poor acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $15,515.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alfred Poor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of Ideanomics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.98 on Friday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

