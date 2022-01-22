Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Algonquin Power & Utilities also reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AQN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.02. 2,539,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,743. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.04%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

