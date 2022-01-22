ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Raised to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3,500.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Danske upgraded ALK-Abello A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

OTC AKBLF opened at $490.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.48. ALK-Abello A/S has a 1-year low of $382.00 and a 1-year high of $512.00.

ALK-Abello A/S engages in the production and development of pharmaceutical products to prevent and treat allergies. It also manufactures tablet-based allergy vaccines for pollen, house dust mites, animals, and insect stings. Its treatment comprises allergy vaccines, emergency treatment, and allergy diagnostics.

