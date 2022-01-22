Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

