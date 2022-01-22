Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Allegro.eu has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

