Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 164,573 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,573 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Bunge worth $27,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 87.5% during the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 17.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 3.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.