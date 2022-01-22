Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,568 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Catalent worth $29,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.3% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,007,540 shares of company stock valued at $388,833,744. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

CTLT stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.27 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.86 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

