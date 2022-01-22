Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 684 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $25,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $483.63 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

