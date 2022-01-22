Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,574 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $29,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Nasdaq by 56.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46,691.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,595 shares of company stock valued at $732,275 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ opened at $176.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.21 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

