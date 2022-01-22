Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 204,974 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Endeavor Group worth $26,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,458,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,298,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,411,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,619,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,350 shares of company stock worth $18,888,904. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

EDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is 27.62. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of 1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

