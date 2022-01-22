Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 974 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $28,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,712,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

NYSE CRL opened at $324.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.48 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

