Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 1,246.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.49% of Cannae worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its position in Cannae by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 3,302,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,993,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 50.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after buying an additional 783,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,088,000 after buying an additional 58,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,227,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,206,000 after buying an additional 44,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.71. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

