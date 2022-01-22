Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $14.51 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,268 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of MasTec worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in MasTec by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MasTec by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

MTZ opened at $88.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

