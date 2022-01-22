Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $15.02 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2,404.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 234,817 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of Voya Financial worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,291,000 after buying an additional 83,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,758,000 after buying an additional 73,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

VOYA stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

