Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($305.68) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($279.55) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($289.77) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €240.69 ($273.51).

ALV opened at €221.70 ($251.93) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €208.43 and a 200 day moving average of €203.28. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

