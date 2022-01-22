AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) PT Lowered to $45.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. AlloVir has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $47.00.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $134,194.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,241 over the last 90 days. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

