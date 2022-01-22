AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MUR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

MUR opened at $29.47 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

