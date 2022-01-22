AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $67.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

