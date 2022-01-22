AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 179,145 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,145 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 62,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.