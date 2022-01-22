Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 25,588 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $362,070.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75.

On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $19,294.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21.

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $492,749.23.

NYSE ALTG opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

