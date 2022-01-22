Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.13. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 141,551 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Altigen Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATGN)

AltiGen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

