Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATUSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.