Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 17,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 14.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in Amarin by 32.4% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amarin by 25.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

