Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up to $51.83

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.83, but opened at $54.68. Ameresco shares last traded at $56.34, with a volume of 968 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. increased their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Get Ameresco alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $2,487,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,491 shares of company stock worth $12,993,749. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after buying an additional 120,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 265.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after buying an additional 987,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after buying an additional 38,839 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after buying an additional 234,494 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.