American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 37.97% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $78,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07.

