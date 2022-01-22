American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4,138.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,107,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057,676 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $75,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of NIO by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of NIO by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Shares of NIO opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

