American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $66,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.16.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

