American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.35% of F.N.B. worth $87,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

FNB opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

